James Gunn Reveals The Writing Team Behind DC's Green Lanterns TV Show

DC Studios' upcoming Green Lantern TV show, "Lanterns," has assembled its writer corps. Co-CEO James Gunn confirmed on Instagram today that the series' pilot script and show bible was written by Chris Mundy ("Ozark," "Criminal Minds"), Damon Lindelof ("Watchmen," "Lost"), and DC Comics writer Tom King, who has been part of the DC Universe's creative team since the start.

"Lanterns" was first announced in January 2023, along with the rest of the "Gods and Monsters" slate, as it's been dubbed by Gunn and his fellow co-CEO, Peter Safran. It's a soft reboot for the DC Extended Universe, which fizzled out into a succession of box office bombs (including "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "Black Adam," and "The Flash"), and is currently taking a bit of a breather while Gunn and Safran assemble this massive new slate of films and TV shows. Gunn is also getting personally stuck in, writing and directing the upcoming "Superman" movie reboot and continuing his creative duties on "Peacemaker" for season 2.

Tom King's work on the comics side has divided DC fans, but Gunn seems to believe strongly in his vision. The next movie on the slate after "Superman" is "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," based on a comic series of the same name by King. Lindelof has experience with bringing the world of comics to the small screen with HBO's acclaimed sequel series "Watchmen." Meanwhile, Mundy was an executive producer and writer on the most recent season of "True Detective," a show that was name-dropped when Gunn first announced "Lanterns":