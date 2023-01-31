DC Universe Plans Include Lanterns, A True Detective-Style TV Series

DC Studios co-chairs and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled a massive DC film and television slate at a press event attended by /Film's Jenna Busch yesterday, and the upcoming lineup is set to include a Green Lantern-led HBO Max mystery series called "Lanterns."

While the news did not include casting announcements or hints at who may write or direct the series, Gunn and Safran revealed that "Lanterns" will star not one but two beloved DC versions of the Green Lantern: Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Safran calls "Lanterns" a "terrestrial-based mystery," while Gunn seemed to confirm that the show will feature the superhero law enforcement group Green Lantern Corps. "We find this ancient Corps on earth and these guys are basically super-cops on precinct Earth," he said at Monday's event.

Gunn and Safran also described a slate of DC projects that includes a connected multiverse including "Superman: Legacy," "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," "Swamp Thing," and more. While the chronology may not be 100% set in stone, the pair specifies that "Lanterns" will have an impact on the rest of the DCU. "The story is going to weave back and forth between the films and television shows," Safran says, referring to the overarching plot of the upcoming DC projects as one story. "'Peacemaker' is a good example how that works," he adds. "That's what we're going to do with this big overarching story that we're telling."