True Detective Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

One could argue "True Detective" season 1 was the show that made it cool for A-listers to star in prestige TV series, casting Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as a pair of bickering, haunted detectives who spend 17 years trying to catch a serial killer in the labyrinth swamps of Louisiana. After a misbegotten attempt to trade in the Southern Noir vibes of season 1 for a Californian crime drama in season 2, creator Nic Pizzolatto took the show back to its roots for its third outing. Once again pairing two character actors (Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff) with a remote setting (the Ozarks) and a story spanning decades, season 3 was a surefooted rebound that lacked the lightning-in-a-bottle quality of season 1.

Just as time is a flat circle (c'mon, you knew that joke was coming), the show is returning for season 4, this time with an appropriately ominous subtitle ("True Detective: Night Country") and a brand-new showrunner at the helm. Here's everything we know so far about what has the potential to be a breath of fresh air for the nearly 10-year old anthology series.