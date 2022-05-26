Jodie Foster Will Star In True Detective Season 4

One of the lead roles has been cast for "True Detective" season 4 at HBO. According to Variety, Academy Award-winner Jodie Foster ("The Mauritanian") is taking on the gig. Nic Pizzolatto's crime drama anthology series was reported to be in development a couple of months ago. THR reports that this season will be called "True Detective: Night County." Here is the synopsis:

"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

That's heavy stuff, but if anyone can handle it, it's Jodie Foster. She has two Best Actress Academy Awards for "The Accused" and "The Silence of the Lambs," as well as a nomination for both "Taxi Driver" and "Nell." She was also nominated for an Emmy Award for direction for her work on "Orange Is the New Black." Her performance in "The Silence of the Lambs" will certainly give her background as a solver of dark crimes here.