5 Reasons Why Captain America: Brave New World Might Be In Trouble At The Box Office

It may have taken a month and a half, but 2025 just experienced its first true blockbuster weekend at the box office. Thanks to the combination of Valentine's Day and President's Day, Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" had itself a damn fine opening. It ultimately pulled in $88.5 million over the weekend domestically, and its stateside total should easily exceed $100 million once the Monday holiday is factored in. That's also in spite of competition from the family-friendly "Paddington in Peru," which debuted with $13 million.

Overseas, director Julius Onah's contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought in $92.4 million for a $180.9 million global start. In terms of post-"Endgame" entries, "Brave New World" opened better than "The Marvels" ($46.1 million), "Eternals" ($71.2 million), "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" ($75.3 million), and "Black Widow" ($80.3 million). Unfortunately, none of those movies were outright hits, although "Shang-Chi" was certainly a qualified success grading on the COVID-19 curve. That, in turn, leaves us in uncertain territory.

Basically, "Brave New World" marked a "good but not great" start to Anthony Mackie's run as our new Captain America on the big screen. For the $180 million production, the weeks ahead are going to determine this movie's fate. Sad to say, we have reason to believe those weeks might be unkind to the film. Let's get into those reasons, shall we?