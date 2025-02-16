The Wrong Captain America Story Got The Big Screen Treatment
Spoilers ahead for "Captain America: Brave New World."
Anthony Mackie's first big-screen portrayal as the new Captain America has encountered some turbulence, but what else is new for the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Following its release on Friday, "Captain America: Brave New World" has received an RT score of 50%, with the common reaction being that Sam Wilson's star-spangled debut in theaters is merely "okay." /Film's Jeremy Mathai described it as a "safe, forgettable rehash" and noted that the latest chapter is "neither brave nor new." Yet, it had every opportunity to be both of those things. With top-tier stars portraying the movie's villains, all entangled in a legitimately compelling conspiracy, there was certainly potential for Sam to reach new heights as the hero Marvel desperately wants him to be.
Sam has already achieved that, though. He earned his stripes as the MCU's new Captain, and an entire series focused on that journey to achieve them. Now, he's rightfully and effectively wielding the shield in the right direction, which is undeniable. The problem is that this chapter of Wilson's tenure as Captain was presented in the wrong format. "Captain America: Brave New World" wasn't a story strong enough for theaters, but at a weekly pace — and backed by that massive Marvel budget — it could've been the gripping television show it did need to be, and everything that "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" wasn't.
Brave New World should've been a brave new show
As charismatic and compelling as Mackie has made Sam Wilson, there's no denying that even he, as a world-saving hero with such an impressive wingspan, can't cover all the bases being set up in "Captain America: Brave New World." The mix of mercenaries, masterminds, and mega-angry presidents feels like a Russian doll set that is sluggishly opened as the movie develops, never really shocking us with each reveal. There's far too much going on, and there would've been even more had it not been for the significant cuts made to the film. As for what's left, none of the most important elements are given the proper attention, including Sam's ongoing struggle as the new patriotic superhero. But a TV show could've given the many individual plot elements more room to breathe.
In an almost "Andor"-like structure, "Brave New World" could've been nine episodes, with three dedicated to each threat Sam faces in this bunched-up big screen misstep. Kicking off with Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito) in the first third, followed by Samuel Stern/The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) in the middle, all the while building up to the final three that would've seen Harrison Ford see red as President Thaddeus Ross. If that big reveal had been transferred to television, it could have been far more rewarding as a season finale than a twist Marvel spectacularly ruined and turned into a selling point.
A weekly dose of Thunderbolt Ross could've made a far more rewarding twist
One of the biggest challenges "Captain America: Brave New World" faces isn't convincing audiences that Harrison Ford can be a cherry-red rage monster — it's the fact that he's now Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, a role previously portrayed by the late William Hurt. Compounding that challenge is the fact that Ross's storyline demands we recall a backstory stretching back almost two decades to Marvel's most forgotten movie, "The Incredible Hulk". Two hours isn't enough to sell that idea, let alone the return of a side character from that movie who is now a weapon of mass intelligence. A TV show could've helped rebuild Ross and Stern's place in Sam's world and, more importantly, fortify the respectable conflict between all three and their understandable motivations.
This task could've been better handled and significantly more compelling if Ross had made weekly appearances as a looming figure overseeing Sam's work, while also grappling with his own challenges. That way, when the gamma-infused twist emerged, it could have genuinely shocked audiences following the series every week. It wouldn't have been too much to ask from the seasoned star either, especially considering how much time Ford has devoted to television recently with "Shrinking" and "1923." This could have been another addition to his impressive small-screen repertoire in a politically charged conspiracy thriller (a genre he's no stranger to). "Brave New World" as a "24"/ "Jack Ryan" style thriller series could've been even stronger had Marvel made the right decision with the new Cap's other adventure.
Falcon and the Winter Soldier should've got the big screen treatment instead
If you compare the machinations of "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" to those of "Brave New World," the Disney+ show has far less going on. That's precisely why giving it the bump to theaters could've helped Sam's second appearance as Captain America and his presence in the MCU as a whole. A trim of the Flag Smashers here, a tweak of U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) there, and a show pretending to be a buddy movie could've been just that. As a film it could've given Sam the massive movie fanfare he deserves before bringing his hero's journey into a gamma-infused gripping and balanced format for television, and not the other way around.
Sam Wilson needed some time in a feature-length adventure as soon as possible after "Avengers: Endgame," and a chalk-and-cheese time at the movies with the former Winter Soldier could have helped accomplish that. Both of them hunting down a new super-soldier gone rogue would've been a rip-roaring ride. When Mackie finally picked up the shield, it could've led to a crowd-pleasing moment that paved the way for a series involving Sam going it alone(ish) and slowly unraveling a mystery as the established Captain America. However, therein lies the consistent problem of how Sam Wilson has been handled since Steve passed over his famous frisbee. Anthony Mackie hasn't put a foot wrong as Sam Wilson; it's Marvel who has messed up his flight path.
Marvel needs to give Sam Wilson the treatment he deserves
Look, we get it. This might sound like this is a scathing analysis of how Sam Wilson has handled being Captain America in a world without Steve Rogers. It's not. Anthony Mackie is the new Captain America and doing an excellent job of carrying the shield; it's the battles he's forced to take part in and the shoddy stories wrapped around him that are the problem. Sam Wilson and Anthony Mackie deserve better, and taking the future of the MCU into consideration, there's still plenty of opportunity to do so.
With "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" edging ever closer, the muddled and incredibly mild events that have seen Sam take on his new job are over. Let's leave them behind and look to making him the leader of Earth's Mightiest Heroes he's often ended up being in the comics, earning his right to stand alongside the likes of Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Thor. These team-ups have proven that a guy in a wingsuit can hold his own and be just as brave and daring as the gods and kings he's working with. As Bucky (Sebastian Stan) rightfully declared during his brief cameo appearance, "Steve was a symbol for them, but you can give them something they can strive to be."
When Captain America does return, we hope it's nothing but clear skies ahead.