The Wrong Captain America Story Got The Big Screen Treatment

Spoilers ahead for "Captain America: Brave New World."

Anthony Mackie's first big-screen portrayal as the new Captain America has encountered some turbulence, but what else is new for the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Following its release on Friday, "Captain America: Brave New World" has received an RT score of 50%, with the common reaction being that Sam Wilson's star-spangled debut in theaters is merely "okay." /Film's Jeremy Mathai described it as a "safe, forgettable rehash" and noted that the latest chapter is "neither brave nor new." Yet, it had every opportunity to be both of those things. With top-tier stars portraying the movie's villains, all entangled in a legitimately compelling conspiracy, there was certainly potential for Sam to reach new heights as the hero Marvel desperately wants him to be.

Sam has already achieved that, though. He earned his stripes as the MCU's new Captain, and an entire series focused on that journey to achieve them. Now, he's rightfully and effectively wielding the shield in the right direction, which is undeniable. The problem is that this chapter of Wilson's tenure as Captain was presented in the wrong format. "Captain America: Brave New World" wasn't a story strong enough for theaters, but at a weekly pace — and backed by that massive Marvel budget — it could've been the gripping television show it did need to be, and everything that "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" wasn't.