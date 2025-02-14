Captain America: Brave New World's Marketing Ruined The Movie's Best Moment

The following article contains spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World"

Imagine the scene: You're watching "Captain America: Brave New World," wondering for something like an hour and a half just what, exactly, is Samuel Sterns' (Tim Blake Nelson) endgame with President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford in a recast role after William Hurt passed away in 2022). Slowly, realization starts to creep in as the gamma-powered villain abuses the president's radio comms to psych him up aboard the USS Milius, and Ross temporarily reacts with a fury that turns his eyes red and makes his muscles bulge.

Even then, whatever inkling of suspicion or knowledge of Ross' comic book backstory you might have at your disposal, the scene where he finally gives in and Hulks up during a press conference would hit like a brick. Seeing the Red Hulk rise from behind the podium, with Harrison Ford's face and a visceral roar that would make a T-rex hang its head in shame, would be an all-timer of a Marvel Cinematic Universe scene. It's easily the movie's best moment — and it's a shame that the marketing ruined it for us so thoroughly.

Red Hulk is a big part of this movie's marketing game. After the "Brave New World" teaser trailer revealed him, further trailers and other promotional material have featured him so prominently that even the most casual moviegoer would find it hard to miss the giant red fist hammering Captain America's (Anthony Mackie) shield in the posters. Disney's eagerness to fill seats with the admittedly alluring premise of a Harrison Ford Hulk going to town against the MCU's emerging centerpiece character is understandable. Still, keeping this plot twist in total darkness might well have jumpstarted a word-of-mouth reaction that would have been just as beneficial, if not more so.