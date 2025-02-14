Captain America: Brave New World Is A Direct Sequel To The Most Forgotten MCU Movie

Hulk smash ... spoilers, that is. Be warned: this article discusses major plot details from "Captain America: Brave New World."

The first movie starring a Black Captain America has finally released in theaters and all I got was this lousy "The Incredible Hulk" sequel? There's much to be said for how director Julius Onah's star-spangled blockbuster might have been doomed long before ever hitting the big screen, from interruptions related to the dual writer and actor strikes to unpredictable current events casting certain plot points in an unsettling light. My own review of "Captain America: Brave New World" for /Film mostly wrestled with the messy aftermath of it all, but it's finally time to dive deep into one specific creative decision. Between the reliance on Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) as the main antagonist, the secret identity of the mysterious "buyer" responsible for the chaos in the shadows, and predicating the final emotional moment on a last-minute cameo by Liv Tyler's Betty Ross, the main narrative thrust of this movie has less to do with any actual "Captain America" iconography and more about dealing with leftover scraps from the most forgotten Marvel Cinematic Universe installment of them all.

If you think turning the fourth "Captain America" movie into a glorified "The Incredible Hulk" sequel feels like a baffling choice for Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) big-screen debut as the franchise's new and improved Cap, you're far from alone. Of course, this was obvious to anyone who kept up with the marketing campaign and couldn't possibly miss all the Red Hulk mayhem plastered across every trailer. But the reveal that Tim Blake Nelson's Samuel Sterns, returning at long last for the first time since 2008, was actually the one carefully maneuvering each piece of the plot into place? That was one twist not even hinted at prior to the movie's release. Unfortunately, as gloriously comic-booky as it may be to see the super-smart villain known as The Leader in action, his reintroduction only makes the priorities of "Brave New World" feel all the more misplaced.

Why did Marvel turn a "Captain America" sequel into the cinematic equivalent of a high school reunion for the "The Incredible Hulk" cast? Did this approach help the actual movie? And where do we go from here? Put on your stretchy pants and take your daily dose of gamma radiation, because we're about to break it all down.