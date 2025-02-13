Before Captain America: Brave New World, Red Hulk Was One Of Marvel's Worst Characters

Spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World" follow.

I'm not the first critic to say "Captain America: Brave New World" feels more like a Hulk-less Hulk movie. Well, actually, not quite Hulk-less because this picture has got a Red Hulk. That's right, thanks to the diabolical Leader (Tim Blake Nelson in a too-overdue reprisal from "The Incredible Hulk"), President Thaddeus Ross becomes the Red Hulk. Formerly played by the late William Hurt, Ross now wears the face of Harrison Ford, joining the Marvel universe to ride the superhero movie wave.

Indeed, the marketing for "Brave New World" has progressively leaned less on the draw of Ford himself and more on the sight of his Hulked-out self fighting Captain America (Anthony Mackie).

Marvel Studios

But should Marvel fans be geeking out about this? More power to you if you are, but I've been dreading this film in part because of the Red Hulk. He has never been a good character, and Marvel's pushing of him the past two decades — culminating in him starring in a blockbuster — has always struck me as odd and unmerited.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have a habit (absolutely abetted by marketing and the fan hype industrial complex) of heralding every new MCU film as the adaptation of a vaunted story or characters. Claiming that about the Red Hulk? Laughable. Just because it happened in the comics, that doesn't make it good! Marvel Comics is littered with the remains of bad ideas; the ones that have endured are the best ones and it used to be that only they made it off the funny pages and onto the silver screen.