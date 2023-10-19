SHIELD Agent Phil Coulson Warns Congress About The Threat Of Life-Model Decoys

As SAG-AFTRA continues to strike in support of actors' right to keep terrible AI-generated look-alikes out of Hollywood, one performer is taking the fight against unauthorized artificial intelligence deep fakes somewhere totally new: to Congress.

Actor Clark Gregg, who's best-known for his portrayal of S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Phil Coulson throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, testified yesterday in front of the U.S. Congress as it mulls over the new NO FAKES Act. According to language put forth by Senator Chris Coons (D-Delaware), the act is "a bipartisan proposal that would protect the voice and visual likeness of all individuals from unauthorized recreations from generative artificial intelligence." Gregg spoke to Congress for over five minutes about the problems with unauthorized AI and the need for stronger data privacy protections in a world where a person's voice or image can be repurposed for any means without consent.

"Actors, like anyone else, deserve to have their biometric information protected from unauthorized access and use," Gregg said in his statement to Congress (shared via Twitter), noting that the practice of unauthorized AI reproductions is deceptive and an invasion of privacy — plus, a threat to the job market for artists of all kinds. The actor cited recent high-profile examples of rogue AI projects, including a fake Tom Hanks selling insurance and a hit song that apparently used the voices of The Weeknd and Drake without their consent. Gregg also got personal, noting with good humor that though he never worked in adult entertainment, he recently saw Ai-generated clips of his likeness used in porn. "I was recently sent very lifelike images of myself engaged in acrobatic pornography with, I will admit, abs that I would kill for. It's funny but it's also terrifying."