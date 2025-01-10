Prepare For Brave New World With Marvel's Sam Wilson: Captain America #2 [Exclusive Preview]
The Marvel Cinematic Universe took a slight break in 2024; the only entries were the loosely-connected film "Deadpool & Wolverine," the "Hawkeye" spinoff show "Echo," and the witchy Disney+ series "Agatha All Along" (along with the third and final season of the animated multiverse anthology "What If...?").
But now in 2025, the MCU is soaring back in full strength, starting with "Captain America: Brave New World." Following on from the "Falcon and The Winter Soldier" Disney+ series, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has officially stepped into the role of Captain America for the franchise's fourth film. Sam is set to find himself in an international conspiracy of Hulk supporting characters, from President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford), aka the Red Hulk, to the long-unseen twisted scientist Samuel Sterns/The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson).
So, of course, it's time for movie synergy. Sam is the Captain America in Jed MacKay's "Avengers" right now (which just recruited a surprise member from Spider-Man's corner of the world). In January 2025, the ongoing "Captain America" comic relaunched, following the departure of writer J. Michael Straczynski, as "Sam Wilson: Captain America," shifting focus from Steve Rogers over to Sam.
Co-written by Greg Pak and Evan Narcisse with Eder Messias on art duty, "Sam Wilson: Captain America" is transparently inviting comparisons to "Brave New World" — especially since the Red Hulk is guest-starring.
Marvel has now shared an exclusive unlettered preview of "Sam Wilson: Captain America" #2 with /Film. Check out the book's stars brawling on the issue's cover, drawn by Taurin Clarke, below:
Josiah X returns in Marvel's Sam Wilson: Captain America comic
"Sam Wilson: Captain America" #1 ended with Sam and the Red Hulk about to fight, which is where the preview pages pick up. Sam uses both his shield, and his mental link with birds, to play defense against the Red Hulk's strength. Standing behind Sam is his cousin Billie, who looks to be one of the book's key supporting characters.
Next, we see Sam imprisoned by Dennis Harmon, who was introduced in the last issue as the "richest man in the Southwest" and supposedly wants to put a dent in poverty and hunger with floating platform farms. Of course, it looks like Harmon was too good to be true. Not to worry, because Josiah X is on scene to save Sam.
Josiah is the son of Isaiah Bradley, the first Black super-soldier (and played by Carl Lumbly in the MCU). Josiah was genetically engineered to be the same super-soldier as his father, but he's very much his own man. The "X" surname isn't a mere superhero alias; Josiah is a Muslim and his name is a tribute to Malcolm X (who used "X" to represent the family name lost to them when their ancestors were enslaved in America).
There's been no word on Josiah popping up in "Brave New World," but his dad is going to appear (and apparently be framed for an assassination attempt on Ross). Before Marvel fans can enter this Brave New World, "Sam Wilson: Captain America" can tide them over.
"Sam Wilson: Captain America" #2 is scheduled for print and digital release on February 12, 2025. "Captain America: Brave New World" opens wide in theaters on February 14, 2025.