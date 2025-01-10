Prepare For Brave New World With Marvel's Sam Wilson: Captain America #2 [Exclusive Preview]

The Marvel Cinematic Universe took a slight break in 2024; the only entries were the loosely-connected film "Deadpool & Wolverine," the "Hawkeye" spinoff show "Echo," and the witchy Disney+ series "Agatha All Along" (along with the third and final season of the animated multiverse anthology "What If...?").

But now in 2025, the MCU is soaring back in full strength, starting with "Captain America: Brave New World." Following on from the "Falcon and The Winter Soldier" Disney+ series, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has officially stepped into the role of Captain America for the franchise's fourth film. Sam is set to find himself in an international conspiracy of Hulk supporting characters, from President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford), aka the Red Hulk, to the long-unseen twisted scientist Samuel Sterns/The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson).

So, of course, it's time for movie synergy. Sam is the Captain America in Jed MacKay's "Avengers" right now (which just recruited a surprise member from Spider-Man's corner of the world). In January 2025, the ongoing "Captain America" comic relaunched, following the departure of writer J. Michael Straczynski, as "Sam Wilson: Captain America," shifting focus from Steve Rogers over to Sam.

Co-written by Greg Pak and Evan Narcisse with Eder Messias on art duty, "Sam Wilson: Captain America" is transparently inviting comparisons to "Brave New World" — especially since the Red Hulk is guest-starring.

Marvel has now shared an exclusive unlettered preview of "Sam Wilson: Captain America" #2 with /Film. Check out the book's stars brawling on the issue's cover, drawn by Taurin Clarke, below: