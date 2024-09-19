Agatha All Along Review: The Season Of The Witch Is Wickedly Fun And Effectively Creepy

"WandaVision" is considered one of (if not the) best live-action Marvel shows from the Disney+ era, so the spin-off series about Agatha Harkness had some mighty big shoes to fill. The winking witch from Salem, Massachusetts who was ousted by her own coven for using dark magic popped up in the Westview Anomaly created by Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff over 300 years later, taking on the "nosy neighbor" moniker of Agnes and manipulating the idyllic sitcom-inspired paradise Wanda created to protect herself. Once the Scarlet Witch realized Agnes was Agatha in disguise and she was responsible for all of the chaos, Wanda stripped her of her powers and sentenced her to live out her life as Agnes in Westview indefinitely.

This brings us to "Agatha All Along," a look at what has happened since Agatha was condemned and the death of Wanda Maximoff in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" (for the record, I personally don't believe for a second she's actually dead). While "WandaVision" played with sitcom tropes inspired by classic shows of yesteryear like "I Love Lucy" and "Leave it to Beaver," we shouldn't be surprised that after Marvel and Disney+ teased us with a variety of faux-titles, "Agatha All Along" is deliciously chaotic, whiplashing between prestige TV and kooky, campy goodness. It's a true ensemble show led by the always phenomenal Kathryn Hahn, who finally gets to lead a series that understands what makes her so great. While the show takes an episode or two to really sink its claws in you, "Agatha All Along" is funny, eerie, bursting with Marvel lore, and is going to really piss off the lowest common denominator tights and capes crusaders fan ... and that's a good thing.

To quote Melanie Lynskey's "Yellowjackets" character Shauna, "I think this stuff is for bisexuals and goths."