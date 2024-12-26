Spider-Man's Black Cat Joins The Avengers In New Marvel Comic [Exclusive Preview]

Marvel Comics' Avengers famously have a constantly-rotating line-up. Now, the team has some perennial figureheads — Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor are the team's key trinity in both the comics and Marvel Cinematic Universe. But ever since 1964's "The Avengers" #16 (when the team's founding members all quit, leaving Captain America to lead Hawkeye, Quicksilver, and Scarlet Witch), "Earth's Mightiest Heroes" hasn't been as exclusive a club as the name implies. Avengers take leaves of absence, new ones join in the interim, etc. The MCU is currently discovering that movie audiences may not be as receptive to this revolving door as comic readers; there's a reason Chris Evans is returning in "Avengers: Doomsday."

The current "Avengers" comic series, written by Jed MacKay, started off with a very classical team line-up: Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Thor, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, and Vision. In "Avengers" #18, MacKay (who is also writing "X-Men" right now) added Storm to replace the departing Thor. In "Avengers" #22, the team is getting another, unexpected new member: Black Cat.

Also known as Felicia Hardy, she is Spider-Man's own Catwoman, a sometimes master thief, a sometimes antiheroine infatuated with the superhero she also fights. Aside from her acrobatic skills, she can subconsciously induce bad luck in others. ("Spider-Man: The Animated Series" instead had Black Cat's powers come from the same Super Soldier serum that empowered Captain America.)

MacKay previously wrote a "Black Cat" solo series, so it's no surprise that he's bringing her onto the Avengers for the first time. The issue synopsis reads:

BLACK CAT JOINS THE AVENGERS?! For a cosmic caper! The Avengers attend an intergalactic auction in an attempt to get ahead of some of these Tribulation Events... but they are in for a shock when Black Cat shows up on SOMEONE'S arm! The most shocking date of 2025 — and the year has only begun.

The issue's cover, drawn by Valerio Schiti, shows Black Cat casting several playing cards with the Avengers' faces painted on them.