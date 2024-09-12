Avengers #18 Brings Earth's Mightiest Heroes And The X-Men Closer Together Than Ever [Exclusive Preview]

Jed MacKay might be Marvel Comics' busiest writer. In May 2023, while penning runs on "Doctor Strange" and "Moon Knight," he took over writing "Avengers." Now, since this past July, he's been writing the relaunched "X-Men" series (drawn by Ryan Stegman). Writing both of the biggest Marvel teams simultaneously? Definitely a superhero-sized challenge.

The Avengers and X-Men are often rivals, but MacKay is bringing them closer together. In last month's "Avengers" #17, he brought Ororo Monroe/Storm onto the Avengers. The weather witch definitely fits the job description of Earth's mightiest heroes. Rather than joining one of the team X-Men books in the "From The Ashes" relaunch, Storm will be playing on the other side for a while. (She's also getting an eponymous solo series, written by Murewa Ayodele and drawn by Lucas Werneck, this coming October.)

MacKay's "Avengers" — initially drawn primarily by C.F. Villa with covers by Stuart Immonen (as well as issue fill-ins from Ivan Fiorelli and Francesco Mortarino) — has so far been basic Marvel stuff. The book's starting seven-person cast is an Avengers all-stars: Iron Man, Thor, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, The Vision, and team leader Captain Marvel. They're currently set up in a space station base, the Impossible City, a la the Justice League's Watchtower.

The first two "Avengers" arcs, "The Impossible City" and "Twilight Dreaming," feature Kang the Conqueror heavily and focus on the Avengers fighting team foils. In the first arc, the villains are the multiversal butchers the Ashen Combine; in the second, the Avengers battle the Arthurian-themed time travelers the Twilight Court. These stories feel like leftover MCU synergy from before "The Kang Dynasty" became "Doomsday."

After that, the book got sidetracked with tie-ins to crossover events "Fall of the House of X" (issues #12-13) and "Blood Hunt" (issues #14-16). "Avengers" #17 was promoted as a "new beginning," down to both Storm joining the book and Valerio Schiti taking over as artist.

Now, the first pages to "Avengers" #18 (shared by Marvel with /Film) offer some further glimpses at Ororo's baptism by fire.