Avengers: Doomsday And Avengers: Secret Wars Shake Up Marvel Line-Up As Kang Vanishes From The MCU

Riding the record-breaking, opening weekend (non-cocaine fueled, as far as Kevin Feige knows) high of "Deadpool & Wolverine," Marvel Studios took the San Diego Comic Con's Hall H stage on Saturday night for its first full-stride victory lap in a shockingly long time. This is, after all, a studio that has mostly dominated the box office since "The Avengers" brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe together for an epochal superhero throwdown. Comic book fans had been dreaming of this movie for decades. Non-fans had been wired for it since Jon Favreau's "Iron Man," if not earlier.

12 years ago, this anticipation caught many in the film industry by surprise. If they'd known Marvel superheroes could be the cowboys of the 21st century, they probably would've taken this genre much more seriously after the surprise success of Tim Burton's "Batman" in 1989. And that's the thing with the superhero genre in this business. For a long time, these properties were controlled by old dudes who knew there was an appetite for this stuff, but they didn't actually dig it. Kevin Feige dug the hell out of it, and he is currently the kingpin of the most bankable brand in Hollywood.

Time, alas, destroys everything. And since "Avengers: Endgame" spiked the football to the box office tune of $2.8 billion worldwide, time has gone to work on Feige's MCU empire. Everyone expected the post-"Endgame" Phase Four to be a gradual build-up to the next Avengers movie, but, as Deadpool notes in his most recent movie, the Multiverse arc isn't panning out quite as planned. Superhero fatigue has set in. "Eternals," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "The Marvels" fell far short of commercial expectations. What way forward?

As of tonight, it's damn the torpedoes and wipe the slate clean. And bring back Tony Stark. As Victor von Doom? About that...