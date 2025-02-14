The Biggest Captain America: Brave New World Cameo Raises All Kinds Of Questions

This article contains spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World."

Before the endgame of "Captain America: Brave New World" kicks in, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is watching over the injured Joaquin "Falcon" Torres (Danny Ramirez) in a private hospital room after the international incident between Japan and the U.S. near Celestial Island. Suddenly, a door opens. With Joaquin hurt and Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) unfairly imprisoned, Sam is decidedly not in the mood for chitchat, but his mood shifts when he realizes who has walked in. Instead of the most likely culprits like Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross or Shira Haas' Ruth Bat-Seraph, we see none other than James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes (Sebastian Stan, who originally thought he'd only play the role for one movie), aka the Winter Soldier.

The originally ornery duo became fire-forged friends during the events of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," so it makes sense that they've been keeping tabs on each other. However, something about Bucky seems strange this time around. He wears an expensive suit in lieu of his usual street clothes, with a very politician-coded American flag pin on the lapel. After the pair share some pleasantries and a quick heart-to-heart, we find out that Mr. James Barnes is indeed now a politician, and aspires to become a congressman in the upcoming election.

The idea of one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most consistently tormented superheroes voluntarily adding even more difficulties on his plate by getting into politics is a fun one. However, the character's newfound passion in politics also raises several questions about his current legal status in the universe, as well as the parts of his MCU future we already know about.