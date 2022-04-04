Morbius Proves That Marvel Guarantees Box Office Success (But Only To A Point)

According to Box Office Mojo, "Morbius" won the weekend with a $39.1 million opening. That was definitely near the low end of expectations, with Sony estimating a conservative $33 million start for the Marvel Comics adaptation, while tracking had it anywhere between $40 and $50 million. Still, the movie's production budget is said to be in the $75 million range, which is extremely low for a superhero movie (though that number surely doesn't account for all of the extra marketing money and other financial issues that resulted from the lengthy delay). In any event, this would, at first glance, appear to be a solid start for the next entry in Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

But the numbers look less encouraging the more we dig in. For one, this is indeed very low for a comic book movie, even though it's not so bad in relation to the budget. "Venom" opened to $80 million in 2018, while "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" opened to an even larger $90 million last year. The "Morbius" numbers look pretty low in comparison, and, given that "Venom 2" opened to more than double this amount just six months ago, it would be hard to blame this on the pandemic. What isn't helping matters is the fact that critics have trashed the movie, and audiences aren't responding in a way that speaks to a good holdover next weekend.

While the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is at 70%, that isn't quite a number that is good enough to expect some "must-see" word of mouth. Especially when the critical rating is at a measly 17%. Meanwhile, the CinemaScore was at a very below-average C+, which further suggests Jared Leto's living vampire is not going to benefit from word of mouth in the coming weeks. So yes, the Marvel branding helped out the gate — but that is only going to get this movie so far. If it falls off a cliff next weekend, Sony may have to rethink its strategy for these spin-offs in the future, and with "Kraven the Hunter" already filming, they may need to do that sooner rather than later.