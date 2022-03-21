Ti West Teases What To Expect From A Potential Sequel To X

Ti West's latest film "X" is a hit with critics and fans alike since it premiered at the SXSW festival. At the time of this writing, it's at 95 percent with critics and 77 percent with fans on Rotten Tomatoes. If you've seen it and loved it, you've probably heard that a prequel entitled "Pearl" was written by West during quarantine, and shot in secret. "X" is the first film for West in almost a decade, so this is pretty fantastic. When the film premiered at SXSW, there was a surprise teaser for "Pearl," according to an IndieWire interview with West.

But wait, as they say in infomercials, that's not all. West also told the site that there is a possible third movie happening, which will be a sequel. "X" is about a group of filmmakers, actors, and crew making an independent porn movie at a secluded cabin in Texas, and Mia Goth plays both the lead actress in the porn flick. Without giving you spoilers, the prequel also stars Mia Goth. West told the site that they shot the prequel right after the original film because they were in New Zealand, which wasn't the worst place to be during quarantine. So, what about that sequel?