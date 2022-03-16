X Director Ti West Wants You To Like The Victims In His New Slasher Movie [SXSW]

I'm trying to dodge spoilers here, but the movie does a really fine job of burying the lead. When you gave the script out and people read it and realized what this movie's actually about, were there a lot of raised eyebrows?

The funny thing is, I'm sure a lot of that didn't get to me because people just wouldn't talk to me. I certainly think in this movie, like when it went out... The only people I sent it to was A24, so that was that. If they said, no, I don't think I would've made it. As far as casting, there were certain element of the movie that everyone was terrified I might be making. And then the movie that it actually was because someone gets a script and it's horror and porn and they think, why would you, how dare you send me something like this? And it's like, well, it's not what you think. But even sometimes people would read it and they would interpret it as a much like more nihilistic thing than it was.

Once you had conversations with people and if people liked the script, once we started talking about it, they got the sense of humor of it and they understood that this was like a fun movie, even though it's dark in the sense that it's like full of gore and murders. It really is a kind of weirdly optimistic spirited movie.

The movie's Texas setting is interesting, as the story feels like the state's culture war of taking stage in a most violent way possible. Was that all intentional with your choice to set it near Houston?

Yeah, that was definitely part of it, I mean, you could choose to put the movie anywhere. For me, it was about, in the '70s, horror and porn were two outsider genres you could make and be a filmmaker, but you didn't have to be part of Hollywood or anything like that. And to me, Texas made sense because there was a sort of entrepreneurial, like Americana spirit to it, and to the spirit of independent filmmaking. And then there's certainly the very vast difference between the cities and outside the cities. And it's not like that only in Texas, but it has a very particular charm and there's a particular fear that is associated with Texas. And then you have the Texas chainsaw thing looming over it, which I knew people would probably think, "Oh, I think I know what this movie is." And my hope is that it's like, you think that, but it's going to zig when you think it's going to zag and it's going to end up being something, not at all what you expect.

Going in, I thought, "Oh, is this Ti West doing Texas Chainsaw?" And the answer is ... not quite. And so I'm curious about the actual origin of this movie beyond that.

I wanted to make a movie about filmmaking and I didn't want to make a movie that took place in Hollywood. And I didn't want to make a movie about making a horror movie because that's too meta for my taste. And as I was saying, because adult movies, particularly in the '70s... Yes, they were porn, but you still had to film the rest of the movie then. And so it was like they were still movies, they just happened to have sex in them. And so to me, because of the sort of symbiotic relationship with between like horror and porn as these sort of outsider ne'er-do-well genres that went direct to consumers, it was a way for me to make a movie about filmmaking and get the audience to hopefully think about filmmaking. So when they were watching the movie I was making, they were maybe saying "ah, movies are cool and the craft of filmmaking is cool."

And I can see what they're doing with editing here because RJ [the director character in the film] was doing something in the movie and there's something similar happening in the movie I am doing. And that would just make people think about the craft of filmmaking as an extra level of hopeful. I don't know if appreciation is the right word, but just enjoyment, that you could walk out of this movie having a good time with it as a slasher movie, but also say "some of the moviemaking was cool" and then you may hopefully go "moviemaking is cool." I like movies that do that. Because I feel like I have a real reverence for the craft of cinema. And I think there's less of that culturally than there used to be.