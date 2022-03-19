X Director Ti West Explains The Long Gaps Between His Films

Director Ti West's horror film "X" is getting a ton of buzz at the SXSW festival. Our own Jacob Hall chatted with West about the project shortly after he attended its premiere at the SXSW festival. "X" is West's first horror film in almost 10 years, and the director recently wrote about why it took so long in a newsletter for A24. He had a lot to say about the challenges of making the film, what it means to him, and the work he's been doing in the meantime that inspired this new film.

West explains that he wrote "X" for fun, but didn't really expect it to get made. "It was a way for me to ruminate on some feelings I had about getting older, making films, and my lifelong love or horror cinema," he said. A24 was willing to make it happen, and it was obviously a good decision. West explained: