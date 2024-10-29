Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Actually Made Some Money - Breaking Down Marvel's Box Office Flop

It's no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has hit what might be described as a rough patch in recent years. The MCU is still arguably the biggest thing going at the box office these days, with "Deadpool & Wolverine" making more than $1.3 billion this year. That said, films like "Black Widow," "Eternals," and especially "The Marvels" have struggled to break through with audiences in a meaningful way. The same could be said for last year's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which shot out of the gate hot but then came crashing down to finish its global run with $476 million worldwide. Against a $200 million budget, it was considered a big disappointment, if not an outright flop. Yet, it's a flop that still turned a profit, albeit a very tiny one.

In a recent report from Forbes, it's revealed that director Peyton Reed's "Quantumania" managed to squeak out at least a little profit despite being the lowest-grossing entry in the "Ant-Man" franchise, in addition to being the most expensive to produce. We'll get more into the breakdown of these numbers in a moment but, per the report, "Quantumania" earned a profit of $88,236 after expenses were factored in. It's not entirely clear what all this includes but, for a movie with a reported $200 million production budget (before marketing), that's a pretty small number. Be that as it may, for a movie that undoubtedly lost money during its theatrical run, it shows that the box office isn't everything, particularly for a big Marvel blockbuster.

Typically, studios like to keep budgets and expenses as secret as they can. However, because it wanted to take the U.K. up on its attractive tax credits, which can be as high as 25.5% of the money spent in the country, Disney is required to report on the full costs of a production. In the case of "Quantumania," those came to a staggering $388.4 million. After the $58.2 million in tax credits kicked in, that number dropped to $330.1 million.

First and foremost, that number is much, much higher than the widely reported $200 million budget. Second, despite the absurd cost of producing a film that suffered the worst-ever second weekend drop for a Marvel film at the box office, "Quantumania" somehow managed to get out of the red after all was said and done. It's a window into the intentionally tricky business of studio accounting, and one we can learn a lot from.