What The Heck Is Going On At Turner Classic Movies? (And What Happens Next?)

Warner Bros. Discovery sent shockwaves crashing through the movie world yesterday when they carried out a decapitation strike against the leadership of Turner Classic Movies. For those inclined to believe WB Discovery CEO David Zaslaz (a contingent that shrinks by the day), the announcement was especially startling given his appearance at April's TCM Classic Film Festival, where, alongside Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson, he committed to the protection and restoration of his studio's massive movie library, and expressed a deep admiration for the cinephile-fave cable channel that holds this annual event.

"I'm a fan just like you," enthused Zaslav. "If I wasn't [on stage], I would be sitting with you." He then added, "I watch Turner Classic Movies all the time. It's the history of our country, the motion pictures."

Alas, it appears TCM is about to be history.

How else should we view the gutting of its executive brain trust, which was made up of movie lovers who treated the curation of the studio's library as a heartfelt mission? Among the fired are executive vice president and general manager Pola Changnon, senior VP of programming and content strategy Charles Tabesh, VP of enterprises and strategic partnerships Genevieve McGillicuddy, marketing VP Dexter Fedor, and director of studio production Anne Wilson.

It's rare for consumers to know suits by name, but this group ran TCM as a channel they'd want to watch 24/7. McGillicuddy created the TCM Fest, which, every April, screens pristine prints of beloved classics and underseen triumphs ripe for rediscovery. Tabesh was the ace programmer who resisted a play-the-hits mentality. Thanks to him, my DVR (when I had one) used to be loaded with rarities, some of which didn't even make the leap to VHS. TCM was the only outlet that could or cared to air these movies. We can't afford to lose this.

But don't start shoveling the dirt just yet. A filmmaking cavalry is riding in for a last-second rescue.