TCM Is Celebrating 100 Years Of Warner Bros. With Classic Remasters, Martin Scorsese & More

One of the most time-consuming aspects of being a cinephile is worrying about the health and longevity of TCM. The venerable broadcast television channel dedicated to classic Hollywood cinema has grown since its 1994 launch into a kind of preservationist and enthusiast's empire that includes an annual film festival, an original film distribution arm, a releasing imprint, and a slew of diverse programming initiatives (not to mention a wine club). TCM certainly seems to be in better health than most entities dedicated segments of the film ecosystem that are — by virtue of not being focused on the biggest, brightest, latest thing — not exactly profit drivers. It has survived both a massive merger between AT&T and its parent company, Time Warner, and a subsequent divestment of AT&T and acquisition by Discovery in all but five years, after all.

But the brand's new overlord, Warner Bros. Discovery, shelving completed films and axeing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of content doesn't exactly inspire confidence. Neither did the devastating news of the loss of TCM Underground, a pioneering weekly showcase of cult and genre movies curated by Millie De Chirico, who was one victim of a wave of mass layoffs that swept through the company in late February.

But like a weary yet indefatigable John Wayne in a sun-shredded Western, TCM soldiers on. Nothing can quite compensate for the loss of the vital and unique TCM Underground, but a recent announcement from the network is a mightily hopeful sign of life. As part of their ongoing partnership with Martin Scorsese's The Film Foundation, TCM has announced it is dedicating the month of April to celebrating the 100th birthday of Warner Bros. by airing new 4K and HD remasters of some of the most brilliant gems from the Warner archives.