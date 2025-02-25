A24's Barney Movie Has A Writer, And We Regret To Inform You That You'll Want To See This

If you were planning on discounting the upcoming "Barney" movie entirely, you might want to think again — because Ayo Edebiri has been tapped to write the script.

Mattel Films and A24 are teaming up for a "Barney" movie, and not only will Edebiri write it but, according to the official press release announcing the news, she may also star in the film as well. (Specifics on Edebiri's potential role aren't clear as of this writing.) Meanwhile, the movie is being produced by another industry powerhouse in the form of Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya, whose company 59% Productions is behind the project.

This is definitely an encouraging and, frankly, bizarre update (in a good way) when it comes to the "Barney" movie. So, what else do we know?

Well, in 2023, Kevin McKeon, a Mattel executive, revealed that the movie about the beloved purple dinosaur will be a lot weirder (and cooler?) than you probably expected. After saying the film would be "surrealistic" like one by Charlie Kaufman or Spike Jonze, McKeon explained, "We're leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids. It's really a play for adults. Not that it's R-rated, but it'll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being 30-something, growing up with Barney — just the level of disenchantment within the generation."

Amusingly, McKeon also said it would be an "A24-type" of movie, and now the studio is actively part of the project. Still, the toy company's Ynon Kreiz later told Semafor that the "Barney" movie would be "fun, entertaining and culturally oriented" and "not be an odd movie," so there's that. Let's just hope McKeon is the one who's right here.