Every Disney Live-Action Remake Or Reimagining Of Animated Movies, Ranked

Once upon a time, Disney was best known for their animated films. (And let's be real, that's pretty much still their bread and butter.) But somewhere along the line, they learned that they could make bank by using their existing intellectual property in a new way — by taking their old, beloved animated films and plopping them in the world of live-action. After all, what worked in two dimensions with pen and paper has to be even better with real people, right?

By this point, it seems as though Disney should have learned that isn't always the case. It's not enough to have a cherished IP in live action — you also have to bring something new to the table. And there are some Disney live-action adaptations that work better than others. Some are legitimately good films in their own right, while others are, well ... less than magical.