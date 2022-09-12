This Is What The Original Ariel Voice Actor Had To Say About Halle Bailey's Performance In The Little Mermaid Remake

Once upon a time, the Disney corporation was not the most powerful entertainment entity on the planet and arbiter of all mainstream media, and was, in fact, at the risk of shuttering its doors for good. All of that changed with the Disney Renaissance, the period between 1989 and 1999 that was jam-packed with animated smash-hits for the House of Mouse, and established the roots of what would become their current empire.

The period kicked off with an animated musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's 1837 fairy tale, "The Little Mermaid." Featuring a beloved performance by living Disney legend Jodi Benson, "The Little Mermaid" was a massive financial success for the company and brought home two Academy Awards for Best Original Song ("Under the Sea") and Best Original Score.

Now, over three decades later, "The Little Mermaid" is getting a live-action adaptation starring Halle Bailey as the mermaid Ariel. There's been a lot of embarrassingly racist complaints from grown adults who can't get over the fact that a cartoon cryptid is being played by a Black woman, and many of them have tried to hide their racism by invoking the name of Jodi Benson, believing she's irreplaceable.

Well, today is yet another bad day to be a racist, because after seeing a sneak peek of the upcoming film's footage at this year's D23, Benson had only explosively positive things to say about Bailey's performance.