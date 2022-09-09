The Little Mermaid Footage Description: Halle Bailey Wants To Be Part Of Your World [D23]

Disney is showing off its upcoming line-up at D23 Expo today, and /Film was on the ground to catch the first footage of the upcoming live-action version of "The Little Mermaid." While Disney's live-action adaptations haven't always been the best or most creative projects the studio has to offer (see, or don't: the new "Pinocchio" that dropped this week), "The Little Mermaid" has several elements going for it that its predecessors don't. Namely, original music and lyrics co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chloe x Halle musician Halle Bailey in the lead role as Princess Ariel.

Audiences were given a sneak peek of the film (in addition to the new teaser trailer), which is set to debut next year, at D23 today and /Film's Ethan Anderton was there to catch it. Director Rob Marshall introduced the first footage after hyping up both musician and "Grown-ish" actor Bailey (he calls her "a revelation") and Melissa McCarthy, whose Ursula the filmmaker says is unlike anything the "Bridesmaids" actor has done before. Audiences at the panel were treated to the entire "Part of Your World" sequence, which featured some impressive underwater CGI and put Bailey's equally impressive singing voice on full display.