The Best Comedy Series Of 2025 Is The Antidote To Everything You Hate About Streaming

Before television became the cultural juggernaut it is today, game shows — especially quiz shows — were one of the fastest ways to earn a bump in ratings. Exclusive sponsors would foot the bill on the production of the show in exchange for advertising, and executives did all they could to keep the brands happy. So naturally, producers started rigging the games and manipulating the outcomes to boost viewership numbers. Enter: The Quiz Show Scandals of the 1950s, when audiences found out the results of shows like "Twenty-One" and "The $64,000 Question" were pre-determined. The scandals completely changed the landscape of television. Advertisers no longer sponsored shows and instead purchased on-air time during the show in short bursts between segments, speedrunning the practice of commercial breaks, which was in its infancy.

In the wake of the scandal, game shows had to earn back trust. Prize money got slashed, sets got humbler, and contestants looked like they wandered in from the DMV, but what emerged was ingenuity, and shows like "Jeopardy!," "The Price Is Right," "Family Feud," "Password," "Wheel of Fortune," and what became "Press Your Luck" are still airing today. These shows thrived not because they were flashy, but because they were charming and they held the promise that anything could happen — and it often did. Back then, sets looked like they were cobbled together with leftover materials from whatever studio production just wrapped, and the contestants' behavior was truly unpredictable. Now, modern primetime game shows are techno-dystopian colosseums with LED wall screens and are overproduced within an inch of their lives. As Den of Geek rightfully pointed out, they all look like the interiors of spaceships. The shift from cozy to cosmic isn't accidental because they're no longer just shows — they're content. And content must be big, shiny, and bingeable.

Still, amid all the spectacle, there's one exception: "Game Changer" on the best streaming service out there, Dropout. It's clever, chaotic, filmed in a modest studio, and it's arguably the best game show on TV. "Game Changer" is proof that creative ideas and interesting people still reign supreme, even without a multi-million-dollar budget per episode.