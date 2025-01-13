Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast Is Reuniting On One Of TV's Funniest Shows

We're still not over the end of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and to be quite honest, we might never be. Every "Star Trek" fan loves "Lower Decks." Well, at least all of us here at /Film do — I can't speak for any of the contrarian weirdos out there who hate fun or are somehow allergic to animation. Fans have become extremely attached to the cast, and their voices now rattle around in the dark recesses of our brains. Whenever I do a rewatch of "Craig of the Creek" (another show coming to an end too soon), I feel my heart break a little whenever Noël Wells' voice as Kelsey creeps into sounding like her "Lower Decks" character, Ensign D'Vana Tendi. I'm just not ready to admit that it's really over.

Fortunately, it's not like all of these beloved performers are being launched out of an airlock and forced to swirl around in space from now until eternity, and we'll see them all again, albeit in different projects. For instance, Jack Quaid, who voices Brad Boimler still has the final season of "The Boys" to film, in addition to the countless genre films he pops up in, like the upcoming "Companion." But in the best possible news, four of the voice cast members, Noël Wells (D'Vana Tendi), Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner), Eugene Cordero (Sam Rutherford), and Gillian Vigman (Commander T'Ana, MD), are all reuniting for the season finale of "Dirty Laundry," the talk-variety guessing game on Dropout.

This is a must-watch for "Lower Decks" fans who also aren't ready to say their last goodbyes, and for anyone who wants to know more about their favorite voiceover artists than they could have ever imagined possible.