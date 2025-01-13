Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast Is Reuniting On One Of TV's Funniest Shows
We're still not over the end of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and to be quite honest, we might never be. Every "Star Trek" fan loves "Lower Decks." Well, at least all of us here at /Film do — I can't speak for any of the contrarian weirdos out there who hate fun or are somehow allergic to animation. Fans have become extremely attached to the cast, and their voices now rattle around in the dark recesses of our brains. Whenever I do a rewatch of "Craig of the Creek" (another show coming to an end too soon), I feel my heart break a little whenever Noël Wells' voice as Kelsey creeps into sounding like her "Lower Decks" character, Ensign D'Vana Tendi. I'm just not ready to admit that it's really over.
Fortunately, it's not like all of these beloved performers are being launched out of an airlock and forced to swirl around in space from now until eternity, and we'll see them all again, albeit in different projects. For instance, Jack Quaid, who voices Brad Boimler still has the final season of "The Boys" to film, in addition to the countless genre films he pops up in, like the upcoming "Companion." But in the best possible news, four of the voice cast members, Noël Wells (D'Vana Tendi), Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner), Eugene Cordero (Sam Rutherford), and Gillian Vigman (Commander T'Ana, MD), are all reuniting for the season finale of "Dirty Laundry," the talk-variety guessing game on Dropout.
This is a must-watch for "Lower Decks" fans who also aren't ready to say their last goodbyes, and for anyone who wants to know more about their favorite voiceover artists than they could have ever imagined possible.
Become a regular with Dirty Laundry
"Dirty Laundry" was initially an episode of "Game Changer," one of the flagship programs on the Dropout streaming platform. It's essentially an elevated version of the drinking game of "Never Have I Ever," where host Lily Du reads a secret submitted by one of the players, and it's up to the group to figure out who the secret belongs to, while the person responsible for the secret avoids suspicion. Whoever is behind the secret must reveal themselves by taking a sip of their cocktail (or mocktail) presented by bartender Grant O'Brien, and tell the story behind it.
Sometimes the secrets are silly, like comedian, actress, and writer Amy Vorpahl admitting to somehow having dated three different musicians; other times it's a jaw-dropping reveal, like Dropout's Director of Development Paul Robalino admitting that he once was mistaken for an Uber and still drove a stranger home (which was also featured by This American Life), or when comedian Ryan Creamer peed himself on a date because he didn't want to seem weird for going to the bathroom too often.
This is all to say, we have no idea what kind of maddening secrets the "Lower Decks" team will reveal, and it is in the best interests of "Star Trek" fans to tune in. The season finale of "Dirty Laundry" premieres on the Dropout streaming platform or Dropout.tv if you're using a browser, on January 14 at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST. If you aren't yet a Dropout subscriber, I've also got a handy breakdown of why you absolutely should be, "Lower Decks" reunion or not.