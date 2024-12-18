Dropout Was The Best Streaming Service Of 2024, And It's Not Even Close

Back in my college days, I was a theatre performance major and became the first woman to serve as captain in the history of my underfunded state school's improv team (no one who reads /Film regularly is shocked), which meant I spent an excessive amount of time on YouTube consuming sketch clips and illegally uploaded episodes of "Who's Line Is It Anyway?" This fixation led me to the CollegeHumor channel and I became obsessed with a show called "Hello My Name Is." Each episode had Josh Ruben (as in "Heart Eyes," "Scare Me," and "Werewolves Within" director, Josh Ruben) being transformed into a new character with prosthetics, wigs, and costumes, after which he would have to sit down for an improvised, in-character interview upon seeing the result. Nearly 15 years later, my college friends and I still quote a few of the episodes.

"Hello My Name Is." ended long ago, but "Very Important People" hosted by Vic Michaelis has continued to carry that torch on the Dropout streaming platform ... and if Michaelis isn't hosting a late-night talk show within the next 10 years, something is very wrong. Don't believe me? Subscribe to Dropout and see what you're missing.

Sam Reich, a veteran performer and former Chief Creative Officer of CollegeHumor, purchased the company in 2020 from IAC. It was a means of streamlining the company branding to reflect the Dropout streaming service, which has proven to be CH Media's final form. Under his watch as CEO, Dropout now has top-tier original programming, an inclusive roster of familiar faces that evoke the golden age of game shows, independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy of all styles, a work model that actually supports its workers, and a rabid community of tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) fans, which perhaps makes him the only CEO in entertainment worthy of the title. Under his leadership and the contributions of an incredible crew, Dropout shows us what the future of entertainment could be like if we actually value people over profits and creativity over pleasing the algorithm.

Amid the streaming wars, every platform claims to be an originator — the promised result of innovation that capitalism supposedly breeds — but only one is actually doing it. Subscriber numbers and gains for shareholder be damned, Dropout was the best streaming service of 2024, and it's not even close.