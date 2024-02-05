Will Ferrell's Trans Documentary Will & Harper Landing At Netflix Is A Double-Edged Sword

Harper Steele is, with no exaggeration, one of my favorite comedy writers to ever do it. Not only did she write on "Saturday Night Live" from 1995-2015, the years when I was developing my own sense of humor, but she's also behind the Lifetime film "A Deadly Adoption" and the Academy Award-nominated Netflix flick, "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga." She was also a writer on the "Doug" episode "Doug's Cool Shoes," which has some of the best visual joke-telling of the animated series' first season. This is to say that Steele has been formative in shaping my ability to find humor in the world around me.

Over the years, Steele has become best friends with Will Ferrell, arguably one of the most recognizable comedic actors in the world. Ferrell and Steele are frequent collaborators, and their latest project is "Will & Harper," a documentary about the pair traveling cross-country after Steele's gender-affirming transition. The film was praised following its debut at the Sundance Film Festival and sparked interest from several buyers. Ultimately, Netflix won the distribution rights, with "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar" and "Too Funny to Fail" director Josh Greenbaum's return to documentary filmmaking (after last year's talking-dog flick, "Strays") quickly becoming one of the most anticipated releases of 2024.

It's difficult to explain how important "Will & Harper" has the potential to be in helping turn the tides of the general public's understanding of the transgender community. As GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said during the Primetime Emmy Awards earlier this year, "What the world sees on TV directly influences how we treat each other and the decisions we make in our living rooms, schools, at work, and at the ballot box. The world urgently needs culture-changing stories about transgender people."

"Will & Harper" is a film that can do exactly that, but coming to Netflix is a double-edged sword.