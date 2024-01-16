The 2024 Emmy Awards Review: A Landmark Year And A Heartfelt Ceremony

Anthony Anderson is a frustrating pick for Emmys host, mostly because he has a long history of sexual assault allegations and yet continues to have an active career. Even if you can somehow manage to set that aside, he's also just a very bland host. He's not a comedian, so his jokes aren't sharp and his bits are all exceptionally safe. Thankfully, in lieu of having him try to stall for time (or worse, putting him in ill-conceived skits), the time between acceptance speeches is mostly filled by the presenters.

The presenters were all legends of television history, from shows like "Married... With Children," "Martin," "The Sopranos," and more. The love for television and the people who make it is refreshing when so many awards shows try to see like they're above the art they're supposed to be paying tribute to. This kind of thing would work every year, not just for the big 75th anniversary.

There's a "Cheers" reunion here, for heaven's sake, and if that doesn't make you smile, you might be dead inside. Honestly, there are so many great reunions and mini-tributes that there's bound to be something for everyone. The cast of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" even got to have a hilarious moment, which makes me the happiest Emmy reviewer on the planet. They may not have ever been nominated despite being the longest-running live-action sitcom of all time, but at least they got to stand onstage and point that out!