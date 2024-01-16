Elton John's Farewell Concert Tour Won An Emmy And Landed Him An EGOT

Elton John is the latest member of the EGOT club: the beloved singer-songwriter just won an award for Outstanding Live Variety Special at the 75th annual Emmys, rounding out an impressive collection of trophies celebrating his five-plus decade career.

John won the trophy for "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium," a concert movie set at the same stadium where he famously donned a glittery silver baseball uniform to play to a sold-out crowd in October 1975. In 2022, Disney+ live-streamed John's final North American show on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, which went on to become the highest-grossing tour of all time, per Billboard.

The musician reached EGOT status 37 years after receiving his first Grammy win, for the song "That's What Friends Are For." Since 1987, the artist has won several additional Grammys (including for "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" and "Candle in the Wind 1997"), Oscars for the aforementioned "Lion King" tune and "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman," and a Tony for the music from the 2000 opera adaptation "Aida." Surprisingly, John's Disney+ live show garnered him the first Emmy nomination of his career at age 76.