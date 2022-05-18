Elton John Documentary Yellow Brick Road Will Stream On Disney+

It looks like Disney is hungry for more classic rock and roll documentaries. We all saw how well Peter Jackson's "Get Back" turned out and now Disney+ is going to be the home for another doc about the final performance of a rock and roll legend.

On the docket for the growing streamer is "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and The Years That Made His Legend," which follows the flashy music icon on his final live North American tour (which is happening as we speak). It will also serve as the final word on Elton John's legacy with new interviews, never-before-scene concert footage from throughout his career, and a present-day look at his personal family life.

"Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" is being spear-headed by RJ Cutler and David Furnish. Furnish is Elton John's husband and a producer on the film "Rocketman" while Cutler is the Academy Award-nominated documentarian behind the recent "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" and "The War Room."

The idea of the outrageous performer being the subject on a Disney platform would have caused a panic among the parents of the 1970s. But Elton John has been an integral part of the Disney renaissance going back to his iconic soundtrack to 1994's "The Lion King," so it is fitting that Disney+ will host the official and final word on his legacy.