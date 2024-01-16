Quinta Brunson Just Made Emmy History With Her Acting Win For Abbott Elementary
Quinta Brunson has just made Emmys history — again. Last year, the creator, writer, executive producer, and star of the delightful elementary school-set sitcom "Abbott Elementary" broke records by becoming the first Black woman ever nominated for three different comedy categories at once. Tonight, she took home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy, and is the first Black woman to do so in over 40 years.
The last time the Emmys honored a Black woman in a lead comedic role was way back in 1981, when Isabel Sanford won the award for her role as Louise "Weezy" Mills Jefferson in the seminal series "The Jeffersons." With Ayo Edebiri winning Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for "The Bear," this is the first year both winners have been Black women. As with most records like this, Brunson and Edebiri's wins are both worth celebrating and a reminder of how abysmal a track record most award voting bodies and Hollywood institutions have when it comes to race.
Brunson is the first Black woman to win in her category for over 40 years
Brunson was clearly shocked by her win, and began to cry as she accepted the trophy from TV legend Carol Burnett. "I don't even know why I'm so emotional, I think, like, the Carol Burnett of it all," she said, before declaring her love for comedy as a medium, her family, and other who have supported and helped make the show. Brunson beat out stiff competition: the category also included "Dead To Me" actress Christina Applegate, who appeared on stage just a moment earlier, along with Natasha Lyonne ("Poker Face"), Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday"), and Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"). Both Brosnahan and Applegate were nominated for the final seasons of their respective shows.
The actress' win could be the first of several tonight for "Abbott Elementary," which is nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards tonight. Last year, the show's debut season took home two trophies, for Brunson's writing on the pilot episode and supporting actress Sheryl Lee Ralph's performance. This year, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, and Ralph are nominated, and the show is also up for Outstanding Comedy Series. "Hacks" star Jean Smart beat out Brunson in the lead actress category at the 74th annual Emmys.
Brunson's win — and her shock about it — sets a great, unpredictable tone for the night, and is well-deserved for the hilarious and hard-working artist. Before making "Abbott Elementary," the comedian was a breakout star at Buzzfeed and on HBO's "A Black Lady Sketch Show." The public school sitcom, which often garners comparisons to feel-good sitcom favorites like "Parks and Recreation," will return for its third season on ABC on February 7, 2024.