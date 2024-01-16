Quinta Brunson Just Made Emmy History With Her Acting Win For Abbott Elementary

Brunson was clearly shocked by her win, and began to cry as she accepted the trophy from TV legend Carol Burnett. "I don't even know why I'm so emotional, I think, like, the Carol Burnett of it all," she said, before declaring her love for comedy as a medium, her family, and other who have supported and helped make the show. Brunson beat out stiff competition: the category also included "Dead To Me" actress Christina Applegate, who appeared on stage just a moment earlier, along with Natasha Lyonne ("Poker Face"), Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday"), and Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"). Both Brosnahan and Applegate were nominated for the final seasons of their respective shows.

The actress' win could be the first of several tonight for "Abbott Elementary," which is nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards tonight. Last year, the show's debut season took home two trophies, for Brunson's writing on the pilot episode and supporting actress Sheryl Lee Ralph's performance. This year, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, and Ralph are nominated, and the show is also up for Outstanding Comedy Series. "Hacks" star Jean Smart beat out Brunson in the lead actress category at the 74th annual Emmys.

Brunson's win — and her shock about it — sets a great, unpredictable tone for the night, and is well-deserved for the hilarious and hard-working artist. Before making "Abbott Elementary," the comedian was a breakout star at Buzzfeed and on HBO's "A Black Lady Sketch Show." The public school sitcom, which often garners comparisons to feel-good sitcom favorites like "Parks and Recreation," will return for its third season on ABC on February 7, 2024.