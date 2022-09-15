Quinta Brunson Gets Her Revenge For Jimmy Kimmel's 'Dumb Comedy Bit' During Her Emmy Acceptance Speech

Earlier this week, "Abbott Elementary" creator, writer, and star Quinta Brunson became the second Black woman in 74 years of Emmy history to take home an award for Best Comedy Writing. Even before she was presented with a trophy, Brunson had already made history as the first Black woman to receive three comedy Emmy nominations — an accomplishment that won't surprise anyone who has already experienced the joy of watching Brunson's hit sitcom. The ABC series took audiences by storm when it first premiered in 2021, quickly winning hearts and gaining steam as one of the most talked about freshman comedies of the season.

"Abbott Elementary" follows a group of passionate teachers at an underfunded Philadelphia public school, telling their story in mockumentary style with sharp insights on education and hilarious commentary on the chaos of their everyday lives. Leading the charge is Brunson as Janine Teagues, an over-eager second-grade teacher who has yet to be worn down by the system and has a penchant for inspiring her co-workers with her optimism. Dominating in seven Emmy categories, the team behind "Abbott" walked away with three joyous wins — one of which was unfortunately marred by a comedy bit that went on way too long.

During Monday's Emmy Awards telecast, Jimmy Kimmel and Will Arnett presented the award for best writing in a comedy series, kicking off their onstage moment with Arnett dragging Kimmel by the feet. Basically, their bit was premised on the idea that Kimmel had passed out after drinking one too many margaritas when he lost in his previously announced category. But what started out as a hardly-amusing but mostly inoffensive bit quickly careened into irritating territory because while Arnett announced Brunson's win, Kimmel remained onstage.