The 2022 Emmys In Review: A Mixed Bag But Still Entertaining, Just Like Actual TV!

The ​​74th Primetime Emmy Awards took place last night, in a show that was a vast improvement from last year's chaotic hybrid of in-person and virtual celebration. The awarded stars were all together for the ceremony for the first time since COVID-19 reared their ugly head, with folks like (seemingly only) Bill Hader wisely accessorizing his tuxedo with a K95 mask. We love and support an immunocompromised king.

Kenan Thompson hosted the festivities, delivering a reliable, and unproblematic performance, a far cry from the usual forced clowning of other award show hosts. His opening monologue was pretty standard fare, joking about how we'd all rather watch TV than read, followed by an extravagant musical salute (with some killer choreography) to some of the most beloved shows in TV history, while simultaneously delivering some well deserved roasts, like how "Friends" is a whitewashed version of "Living Single."

The Emmys also tried a new feature this year, on-screen chyrons that allowed winners to include more people to thank than their short on-mic acceptance speech time would allow. Even still, winners were played off early, mics were cut, and more than one winner made a comment about the lack of time they had. National treasure Jennifer Coolidge was one of those winners, who yelled out "Hold on! This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing!" before still being cut off. We get it, east coast viewers need to go to bed, but it's Jennifer f***** Coolidge!

Overall, the show was a tonally confusing attempt at recapturing the normalcy of award shows pre-pandemic, and it mostly worked out. The biggest night honoring TV is as inconsistent as actual TV while still proving entertaining? Who could have predicted this?