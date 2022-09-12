Sheryl Lee Ralph's Powerful Speech Was Aided By The Emmy's New Thank-You System

Have the speeches at tonight's Emmys seemed better than usual? Between Lizzo cheering her support for the women of "Watch Out For the Big Grrrls" to Jennifer Coolidge dancing to the wrap-up music to Sheryl Lee Ralph's showstopping, sob-inducing acceptance for "Abbott Elementary," the 74th Emmy Awards have been a great night for winners letting their personalities show. It turns out, there's a simple reason people seem a little more at ease: A new supplementary text has been added to the bottom of the screen during speeches, allowing recipients to stop worrying so much about forgetting names.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, each nominee was given the chance to share up to 350 characters with which they could add to their thank you message in case they win. Their messages, which the outlet notes still need to be PG, have been scrolling past on chyrons as actors and artists accept their awards. Ralph, who was clearly shocked by her win for the role of Ms. Howard in Quinta Brunson's mockumentary sitcom, recovered from her surprise enough to sing part of Dianna Reeves' "Endangered Species" in a moment that will surely be among the night's most memorable moments.