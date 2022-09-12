All The Winners Of The 2022 Emmys So Far

Never has there been more TV to watch, and never has there been more shows worthy of being awarded the most prestigious award in the television industry. It's the 2022 Emmys, and like the streaming-dominated landscape the awards ceremony represents — with many of this year's nominees hailing from Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and more — it's more accessible than ever; available to be streamed live for the first time on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

It's the year that the final season of "Better Call Saul" is up against heavy hitters like "Succession" and "Stranger Things," where "Squid Game" makes history for Korean-language dramas, where "Only Murders in the Building" and "Ted Lasso" fight for our hearts (and our funny bones), and where Rhea Seehorn once again is deprived of a long overdue acknowledgement of her brilliant work. It feels like a year where anything is truly possible. And this here article is where you can find out just how possible.

This list of the 2022 Emmy winners will be updated in real time throughout the night, as each category is announced. So if you can't watch live: keep on refreshing!