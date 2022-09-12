Here's Where You Can Watch The 2022 Emmys

If you haven't cut your cable cord yet, watching the Emmys is pretty simple. Just tune into the NBC channel for the festivities, which begin today, September 12, 2022, at 5pm PT/8pm ET. The ceremony is set to run for about three hours, which typically tends to be wishful thinking when it comes to awards telecasts, so you may want to clear your schedule for the evening.

Folks who don't have live TV also have a straightforward viewing option. The telecast will also stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. While Peacock typically offers some titles for free, you'll want to make sure you have a Peacock Premium subscription for the Emmys since it appears to be a Premium-only offering. Luckily, the site is among the most affordable streamers: without ads, it costs $9.99 monthly, but with ads it's only $4.99. Peacock also seems to have a sale going right now, advertising $1.99 a month for new signups.

If none of this sounds like what you're looking for, there are still more ways to watch the Emmys. Online cable alternatives like SlingTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, and more typically carry local stations including NBC. Many of these have free trial options for first-time subscribers, but if you do end up paying, be sure to check out the channel options ahead of time since some regions may not offer NBC.

Finally, if you're into the red carpet pre-shows, plenty of those are available too. Entertainment Weekly's livestream kicks off at 3pm PT/6pm ET, the Today show will be on the carpet and on YouTube starting an hour later, and E! Channel and NBC will air the official preshow that also begins at 4pm PT/7pm ET.