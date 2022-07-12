2022 Emmy Nominations Announced, Succession Leads With 25 Nods
Alright, TV fans the moment has arrived! The 2022 Emmy nominations have been revealed.
TV's biggest night is just a couple of months away. We now know what shows will be competing in the major categories and what shows/stars got left out in the cold. Leading the pack is HBO's hit drama "Succession" with the show landing a whopping 25 nominations overall, including one for Outstanding Drama Series. But that is just the tip of the iceberg!
Rhea Seehorn also (finally) scored a nomination for her work on AMC's "Better Call Saul," and Netflix's breakout hit "Squid Game" also found itself on the board with a few nods. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the nominees, shall we?
And the nominees are...
Outstanding Drama Series
"Better Call Saul"
"Euphoria"
"Ozark"
"Severance"
"Squid Game"
"Stranger Things"
"Succession"
"Yellowjackets"
Outstanding Comedy Series
"Abbott Elementary"
"Barry"
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"
"Hacks"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Ted Lasso"
"What We Do in the Shadows"
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
"Dopesick"
"The Dropout"
"Inventing Anna"
"Pam and Tommy"
"The White Lotus"
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman ("Ozark")
Brian Cox ("Succession")
Lee Jung-jae ("Squid Game")
Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")
Adam Scott ("Severance")
Jeremy Strong ("Succession")
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")
Laura Linney ("Ozark")
Melanie Lynskey ("Yellowjackets")
Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")
Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")
Zendaya ("Euphoria")
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover ("Atlanta")
Nicholas Hoult ("The Great")
Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")
Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")
Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso")
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")
Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant")
Elle Fanning ("The Great")
Issa Rae ("Insecure")
Jean Smart ("Hacks")
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Colin Firth ("The Staircase")
Andrew Garfield ("Under the Banner of Heaven")
Oscar Isaac ("Scenes From a Marriage")
Michael Keaton ("Dopesick")
Himesh Patel ("Station Eleven")
Sebastian Stan ("Pam and Tommy")
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Toni Collette ("The Staircase")
Julia Garner ("Inventing Anna")
Lily James ("Pam and Tommy")
Sarah Paulson ("Impeachment: American Crime Story")
Margaret Qualley ("Maid")
Amanda Seyfried ("The Dropout")
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
"Late Night With Seth Meyers"
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
Outstanding Competition Series
"The Amazing Race"
"Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls"
"Nailed It!"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"Top Chef"
"The Voice"
We have included the major categories here but for those who want to dig in for the full list, including all of the technical categories, you can find all of that information by clicking here.
The 2022 Emmy Awards are set to air Monday, September 12, 2022 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.