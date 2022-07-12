2022 Emmy Nominations Announced, Succession Leads With 25 Nods

Alright, TV fans the moment has arrived! The 2022 Emmy nominations have been revealed.

TV's biggest night is just a couple of months away. We now know what shows will be competing in the major categories and what shows/stars got left out in the cold. Leading the pack is HBO's hit drama "Succession" with the show landing a whopping 25 nominations overall, including one for Outstanding Drama Series. But that is just the tip of the iceberg!

Rhea Seehorn also (finally) scored a nomination for her work on AMC's "Better Call Saul," and Netflix's breakout hit "Squid Game" also found itself on the board with a few nods. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the nominees, shall we?