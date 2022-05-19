Barry Season 4 Ordered By HBO, Promising Us More Hilarious Dread

No need to say "Ciao, babies!" anytime soon, because after releasing a handful of episodes of season 3, HBO has renewed the critically acclaimed black comedy "Barry" for a fourth season. Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, the next season is scheduled to begin shooting in Los Angeles next month, with Hader directing every episode of the planned eight-episode season in addition to his writing and starring duties. Fans had to wait three years between season two and season three (THANKS, COVID!) to catch up with the bloody and conflicted life of hitman/actor Barry Berkman/Block, and hopefully nothing else catastrophic happens on our 2022 Bingo cards to cause a repeat of the agonizing wait.

Similar to how during the run of "Breaking Bad," viewers were aware they were witnessing a series make television history in real-time, "Barry" is undeniably one of the very best. The first two seasons of "Barry" earned thirty Emmy nominations with six wins, and the way season 3 has been playing out so far, these numbers are all but guaranteed to increase following the next awards season. "Bill, Alec, and the entire cast and crew delivered an exquisite third season of 'Barry,' it's a masterful blend of laughs and suspense," said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming. "I'm so happy to announce that we are picking up the fourth season." The series is executive produced by Hader, Berg, Aida Rodgers, and Liz Sarnoff, with Julie Camino serving as producer.