Abbott Elementary Season 2 Trailer: Class Is Back In Session For TV's Best Comedy

"Welcome back, dorks, and welcome back Abbott Elementary staff!" Oh, Ava. Never change. After a phenomenal rookie season solidifying Quinta Brunson's "Abbott Elementary" as must-watch TV, the students, educators, and staff are back after the summer break for a highly anticipated second season. A hilarious workplace comedy set at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia, "Abbott Elementary" is presented mockumentary-style, following the lives of the dedicated teachers and community of Willard R. Abbott Elementary.

The series stars Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Gregory Eddie, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, in addition to a gaggle of actual elementary school-aged kids and their parents to craft the ecosystem of their school. "Abbott Elementary" has been hailed not just for its authentic portrayal of those that persist in spite of the broken American public school system, but also for its philanthropic efforts to help children in underfunded school districts in real life.

Season 1 focused almost exclusively within the walls of Abbott Elementary, with season 2 looking to expand the scope throughout the community. The new season will feature double the episodes of the first, and explore the personal lives of the teachers outside of school hours. I pray that this means we'll get more of ​​Larry Owens as Jacob's boyfriend, Zach, who remains my favorite guest appearance of the debut season.