ABC And Abbott Elementary Have Partnered With Scholastic To Provide Free Books To Underfunded Schools

Quinta Brunson is truly out here putting in the good work to ensure that "Abbott Elementary" talks the talk and walks the walk. The must-see mockumentary sitcom about a group of educators in the Philadelphia public school system, "Abbott Elementary" has been shining a much-needed light on the realities of the American education system, in particular, what it's like to work in an underfunded public school where a majority of the scholars, educators, and administrators are Black. The freshman sitcom exploded in popularity upon release, earning the largest percentage viewership growth from live-plus-same-day numbers to multiple platform numbers after 35 days for any comedy series in ABC history.

With it's vital message on the importance of funding our public school systems, ABC has partnered with Scholastic as the first entertainment brand to provide underfunded schools with free book fairs. Scholastic book fairs likely spark great feelings of nostalgia for a lot of adults, but all book fairs are not created equal. Not every school was given the massive library takeover where students could bring money from home and pick out books to their heart's desire. In underfunded schools all over the country, Scholastic frequently provides one free book to each student through their equitable giving programs, but the selection options are often determined by administrators. It looks like "Abbott Elementary" is stepping up the game, and providing free book fairs at seven Title 1 schools, providing two books per scholar, and 10 books for every educator.