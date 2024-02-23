Harry Potter TV Series Coming In 2026, Controversial Creator JK Rowling Involved

So, I guess Warner Bros. Discovery is actually serious about this "Harry Potter" reboot series, huh?

The Wizarding World lost a whole lot of its glamor in the years immediately after "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" brought the saga of The Boy Who Lived to a close on the big screen in 2011. Between her sometimes exasperating additions to the franchise's lore, her constant attempts to insist the "Harry Potter" books are more inclusive than they really are, and her muddled efforts to continue the property in film form with her underwhelming "Fantastic Beasts" scripts, J.K. Rowling spent most of the 2010s burning through the goodwill she had amassed faster than a Golden Snitch whizzing around the Quidditch field. This was all before she damaged her legacy for good with her openly transphobic rhetoric and behavior, which reportedly includes donating £70,000 to an anti-trans group's battle over the legal definition of the term "woman" just this past week. In other words, this is one case where separating the art from the artist is impossible for anyone who claims to be an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Surprise, surprise, such ethical matters are of no concern to David Zaslav, the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO who treats the art his employees spent countless hours of their lives making with the same TLC of — to borrow a fitting analogy that's been making the rounds online — a contractor burning down a building in order to collect the insurance money. Speaking at the company's Q4 earnings call (via Variety), Zaslav confirmed that WBD's "Harry Potter" remake series is tentatively slated to begin streaming on Max in 2026. He also confirmed Rowling is playing an active role in its creative development (and, as such, stands to benefit financially from the project).