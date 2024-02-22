Avatar: The Last Airbender Review: A Greatest-Hits Collection Sorely Out Of Its Element

Like the master of all four elements at its center, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" has always had a reputation for being many things at once. Upon its debut almost twenty years ago, the beloved animated series earned instant praise for its handling of surprisingly mature storytelling broken down into its simplest terms for kids. Despite its episodic structure, the individual pieces added up to an even greater whole, rivaling many serialized formats for adults that had already begun popping up with increasing frequency at the time. And in stark contrast to the world-ending stakes and century-long war providing a backdrop to the action, the show never once lost sight of its most important aspect of all: having fun every step of the way.

Now it's Team Avatar's turn in the spotlight once again — or, that is, the Netflix version that has long been in the works and has gone through its fair share of behind-the-scenes chaos. (The much-publicized parting of ways between the streamer and original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko over good ol' fashioned "creative differences" was an early sign of trouble, though the pair still retains partial writing credit on the premiere episode.)

This live-action adaptation arrives at a time when much of the core fanbase are now grown adults and have had a front-row seat to Hollywood's recent trend of dredging up and lightly redressing every recognizable piece of IP they can get their hands on. The creative team, led by writer and executive producer Albert Kim, seems somewhat indebted to the steady stream of live-action Disney remakes that have proved profitable at the box office. Yet, the jury has remained out on whether taking a similar approach to Aang, Katara, Sokka, and their quest to save the four nations would ever really work. After all, how could anyone hope to improve upon perfection or, at the very least, provide a gateway for a new generation of fans ... one that couldn't be achieved by simply throwing on the original show, mind you, which is also currently streaming on Netflix?

Unfortunately, even after watching all eight episodes made available to the press, I struggled to find any solid answer to these most pressing of questions. Despite its obvious good intentions, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" ultimately lets itself down through the most predictable of issues: a medium that doesn't fit the story, a wildly uneven grasp of pacing and tone, and a nagging sense of soullessness where the original's heart and spirit used to reside.