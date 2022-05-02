Jonah Ray Says Netflix Budgets Were 'Antithetical' To What Mystery Science Theater 3000 Is [Exclusive]

The return of "MST3K" may have broken Kickstarter records, but giving the crew the chance to have full creative control over the final product is worth every penny. "The great thing about this season is that there's a lower scale to it," said Felicia Day. 'It was an amazing record-setting Kickstarter, but the shows themselves were done on a smaller scale that was a lot more organic to what "MST3K" is." Day said that there was a much smaller crew, and since they no longer needed network approval on scripts, episodes were able to change whenever needed if something wasn't working. "I think it has the spirit of the original show a lot more than the last two seasons, and so I just loved getting on stage and knowing that I could do it, whatever the hell I want." Ray echoed the sentiments, saying he was really confused by the size of the sets provided for Netflix. He said it was obviously exciting to be walking around a sound stage in costume, because it "feels like show biz." At the same time, however, Ray said it was "antithetical to what the show is":

"We're not too dissimilar from the movies we're watching. We're just some scrappy people trying to make some entertainment, trying to make some people happy. And we're no better than the movies we're watching. We're just having fun with them. And we should embrace what they embraced, which is, a lack of major resources. And just swinging for the fences."

Show creator Joel Hodgson was also eager to return to the show's simple roots, which is way more in line with Ray and Day's wheelhouse. "When Joel was talking about this season, I was like, 'We can bring it way down,' and I was trying to tell him, I was like, 'Me and Felicia, we come from web videos and sketches and DIY,'" said Ray.

"Mystery Science Theater 3000" season 13 premieres May 6, 2022, on The Gizmoplex.