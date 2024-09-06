A Superstore Star Leads The Best Comedy Special You Haven't Seen

"An actor can do whatever they want as long as they mean well when they do it."

Christopher Tung Shieh, or Chris Grace as he's more widely known, is an actor, comedian, vocalist, and the fat, gay child of immigrants. Our readers likely recognize him as a certifiable, "Hey, that guy!" character performer on comedy TV, including his roles as Jerry on "Superstore," the wrestling coach on "PEN15," and more recently, as himself on the Dropout shows "Um, Actually," "Play it By Ear," "Dirty Laundry," and "Make Some Noise." But listing credits can not and should not ever be treated as the totality of a person. We are not what we do. Who we are is defined by so much more than that. But exactly who is the person whose job is to pretend to be someone else? How does one be true to themselves when they must curate how the world sees them in order maintain a profession as an entertainer?

Comedians using the medium to dissect their relationship with identity is nothing new, and Bo Burnham's "Inside" became a worldwide phenomenon in 2021 when countless people saw themselves and their struggles reflected in the specificity of Burnham's identity crisis that was on full display in the special. If we lived in a just, equitable world, Dropout Presents' "Chris Grace: As Scarlett Johansson" would be met with the same acclaim, attention, and outpouring of accolades.

Based on the sold-out, one-man show Grace performed at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival (it's been a big year for Edinburgh show adaptations, huh?), "Chris Grace: As Scarlett Johansson" sees Grace portraying "the greatest living Asian actor, Scarlett Johansson." Combining comedy, personal storytelling, theatre artistry, and the music of Tom Waits, what starts out as an obvious declaration that "Scarlett Johansson playing Asian in 'Ghost in the Shell' was a Bad Move, Actually," quickly transforms into a touching and often painful meta probing of Grace's identity as reflected through Johansson's mainstream career and transcends into one of the best comedy specials of the year.