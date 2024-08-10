Every Season Of Superstore, Ranked

When TV fans and industry analysts talk about the last great network sitcoms to break through in the streaming era, "Superstore" should be one of the first names on their lips. The wildly funny, unapologetically pro-worker sitcom aired on NBC from 2015 to 2021, capturing the strange derangement of Trump-era America through the prism of a Midwestern big box store (think Walmart) where the customers are bizarre, the staff is endearingly dysfunctional, and nameless corporate bigwigs will do anything for their bottom line.

"Superstore" has the loveable ensemble cast energy of shows like "Parks and Recreation" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," but where those shows have already been aged by their optimism, "Superstore" takes a realist approach to the stupid, dystopian daily struggles of late capitalism. It rattles off some of the funniest jokes I've ever heard at breakneck speed, all while simultaneously crafting touching, radicalizing plotlines about workers' rights, healthcare, immigration, and more.

It's also a hell of a love story. Anchored by strong performances from America Ferrera and Ben Feldman, "Superstore" tracks the relationship between career employee Amy and rich newbie Jonah from meet cute to "work flirt" and beyond. One season's missteps aside, the show crafts its romantic subplot with as much care and creativity as its comedic and dramatic storylines, building up one of the most rewarding sitcom relationships in recent memory.

Every season of "Superstore" has its merits, but if you need to skip straight to the best stuff on rewatch, we've got you covered: here's our ranking of the show's seasons, from so-so to incredible.