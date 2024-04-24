Netflix's Best New Show Teaches Us A Hard Lesson About The Streamer's Worst Habits

Content warning: This article discusses topics that may be triggering to some readers, including stalking, grooming, and sexual assault.

"Baby Reindeer" is the latest Netflix phenomenon, the must-see limited series that people can't stop talking about. Starring Scottish comedian Richard Gadd and based on his award-winning play of the same name, "Baby Reindeer" is a dramatized look at real events Gadd endured when he was stalked by a woman he refers to as "Martha," and how his prior, unresolved history with sexual assault directly influenced how he responded to the situation. Given that Gadd is essentially reliving his trauma, "Baby Reindeer" differs from the majority of "based on true events" adaptations in that the person telling the story was actually there. There's no mystery to solve because the show's survivor is the one shaping the narrative.

But despite Gadd's tireless attempts to keep the identities of his abuser, his stalker, and his exes protected, online sleuths are treating it like a challenge and attempting to figure out who the people are in real life, which completely defeats the purpose of the series. "Baby Reindeer" is not some true crime whodunnit, it's a deeply complex and emotionally raw examination of one man's real-life pain. "Please don't speculate on who any of the real-life people could be. That's not the point of our show," Gadd posted on his Instagram story on April 22. I've seen some folks claim that Gadd "should have known better" and should have expected that people online would get to the bottom of things, which is a pretty ghastly way to view the situation. Not only is it victim blaming in its purest form, but it also insinuates that our society should bend to the whims of the lowest-common-denominator people.

But I can't say that I blame them for having this response when Netflix has been actively courting this sort of behavior for years.